LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Picture perfect! High of 64°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Another clear and cold night. Low of 28°. Winds NE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A weak front will give us some slight cooling, but still an overall nice day! High of 60°. Winds NE 12-18 MPH.

If you haven’t made plans to go outdoors today, make them now! A beautiful day is coming to the south plains this afternoon!

After yesterday’s weak cold front swung through, some slightly cooler air is in place this morning, giving us very light winds and clear skies to start the day. Temperatures will jump quickly this afternoon under abundant sunshine with nearly no clouds in the sky, and winds will be very subdued with a southwest breeze at around 10 to 15 mph. This is going to give us perhaps the nicest and least-windy day of the next seven!

Tonight, we’ll see another calm and cold night, with temperatures falling below freezing once again to a low of 28. Clouds will start to increase a bit toward sunrise, which will help keep us from falling too deep into the 20s.

Tomorrow, another weak cold front will sweep through the area, though once again this will not do a ton for us other than switch our wind direction and knock just a few degrees off the top for our temperatures. Skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures should reach the upper 50s and low 60s across the region. Slightly stronger winds out of the northeast might make tomorrow slightly less beautiful than today, but it’s still going to be a high quality afternoon to head outdoors and soak up some sunshine!

Extended Forecast:

The jet stream will continue running from northwest to southeast over the great plains for the next week or so, with a steady stream of disturbances aloft that will push several cold fronts through the area with little hope for precipitation. The strongest of these disturbances will pass late on Friday and into early Saturday. Friday, in turn, will be a pretty windy but warm day, with temperatures rising very close to the 70 degree mark, with a strong cold front arriving in the afternoon.

This cold front will bring a much chillier start to the weekend, with a windy and cloudier day on Saturday with temperatures struggling to climb out of the 40s. I can’t completely rule out a couple of snow flurries with the front early Saturday morning, but accumulating snowfall will not be a problem with this system.

Into early next week, south winds establish themselves once again, and we will be warming back to above normal in short order, with temperatures possibly reaching into the 70s on Tuesday!

Late next week, a powerful storm system is looking to flip the upper level pattern on its head once again, with a powerful trough digging into the western US and displacing the ridge that will dominate our weather for the next week. As this system crosses the Rockies, it will increase our chances of seeing precipitation and colder weather once again! This is still over a week out, so we can’t pin down much in the way of specific details, though the latest guidance doesn’t bring as much cold air with it as last time, so snow chances appear to be lower in our area. Regardless of the precipitation type, any precipitation at all is sorely needed, so we will be watching this very closely as it gets closer!

Jack Maney