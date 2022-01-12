KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: January 11th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Light winds and mostly clear skies, with temperatures stepping up to above normal. High of 64°. Winds NW 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Cold and mostly clear. Low of 26°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Light winds, clear skies, and mild temperatures. An absolute 10/10! High of 67°. Winds VAR 3-8 MPH.

I can’t find a single thing to complain about for today’s forecast. Quiet, benign weather will be in place for the next couple of days as upper level high pressure strengthens to our west. This is going to clear our skies of clouds and allow temperatures to climb above normal, but not too crazy on the warmth. Our high this afternoon will be around 64 degrees, very comfortable and crisp. Even the winds will be super light! WE will have a slight wind shift to the northwest, with wind speeds expected to stay below 10 mph all day long.

Tonight, light winds and clear skies will promote quick cooling, and we can expect another seasonably cold night with temperatures dipping down into the upper 20s around sunrise.

Extended Forecast:

Thursday, we will see much of the same weather as today, with clear skies and light, variable winds. Highs will climb a little bit higher, into the upper 60s.

Looking ahead to the end of the week, an upper level storm system will swing our way embedded in the jet stream, diving across the plains and pushing a pretty stout cold front through the area on Friday evening. This shouldn’t stop us from seeing another mild afternoon Friday before the front, but winds will definitely increase in response to the approaching disturbance. Gusts could approach 30 to 40 mph, which will cause increased fire weather concerns for the end of the week, and potentially just a little bit of that classic West Texas dust.

Saturday, winds will continue to be gusty out of the north behind that front, and that will lead to a much less pleasant day for the first half of the weekend. Highs will peak in the mid-40s, with gusts over 30mph sending our wind chill values down into the 20s and 30s at times. Fortunately for you outdoorsy types, we’ll recover our temperatures back above normal very quickly on Sunday and into early next week!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Jack Maney