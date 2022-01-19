KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: January 19th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Our next arctic blast arrives around sunrise! Colder and blustery conditions move in for the day. High of 46°. Winds NE 18-23 MPH.

Tonight: Clouds start to increase, though continued northeast winds will drop temperatures through the night. Low of 17°. Winds NE 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Overcast and quite cold, a few flurries possible especially further west. High of 31°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH.

Brace yourselves, winter just came back! Arctic air is pouring into the south plains this morning as a cold front pushes through this morning. It arrived here in Lubbock at about sunrise today, and that is going to give us a much colder day for our Wednesday. Clouds will be mostly absent for most of the day, so we will see a battle between the incoming arctic air and the sun’s warming rays. As a result, we’ll see little change in our temperatures throughout the day, starting out in the upper 30s this morning and only warming to the mid 40s by afternoon. Winds will be a bit blustery out of the northeast at 18 to 23 mph, which will knock wind chill values into the 20s and 30s.

Tonight, the cold air will prevail as the sun sets, and temps will quickly plummet into the 20s overnight. Cloudcover will move in during the night, which under normal circumstances would keep us warmer, but the continued cold air advection into the area will have a stronger effect,

Lows will bottom out around 17 here in Lubbock by Thursday morning, and through the day, a weak upper level disturbance moving past has the potential to trigger a few snow showers in the area, though these appear to be mostly confined to the western and northern halves of our area. Some forecast models are trying to pick up on a slightly heavier band of showers in eastern New Mexico in the late morning and early afternoon, though if any accumulations occur, they will be on the order of a dusting to less than half an inch. Roads will be almost unaffected even in the locations that see the most precipitation. Otherwise, we’re gonna stay cloudy and cold tomorrow, with temperatures falling just short of the freezing mark at 31 degrees for our high.

Extended Forecast:

We will warm up a bit on Friday as the upper level system responsible for this arctic blast moves to the east, but another system will approach the area on Saturday, though this one will almost entirely miss us with its highest impacts. A weak cold front will delay our usual warmup, keeping our highs in the 40s for the first half of the weekend. The upper level system will then move past us to the south on Sunday and Monday, though it will have little effect on our temperatures and all rain with the system will go through far south Texas and northern Mexico. Another arctic air intrusion is looking possible by the middle of next week, but there are still some big inconsistencies to nail down before we can talk about just how cold or whether any winter precipitation is possible.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Jack Maney