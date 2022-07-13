LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Another hot day, a few pop up storms possible. High of 99°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: A mild night. Low of 74°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Triple digit heat returns. High of 100°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

The heat will be on today, but some pop up thunderstorms may arrive this afternoon to give some lucky locations a little bit of rainfall!

Yesterday’s cold front is history as the winds shift around to the southeast today and temperatures continue to stay very hot as we head for the upper 90s and low 100s today. Lubbock will reach about 99 degrees today under mostly sunny skies. In the early afternoon, a field of cumulus clouds will develop, and these will have the potential to develop into some isolated, pop-up thunderstorms as we reach peak heating, generally from about 3pm to 7pm. Storms will be very isolated in nature and won’t move very much, and so rain chances will be very low at 10% generally with slightly better odds south and west of Lubbock.

Today’s Highs

Today’s Rain Chances

Tonight, storms will die at sunset and the overnight will be dry and mild, with lows in the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow, it looks like we will not see much more rain potential as the upper high strengthens its grip on the area, and that will nudge our highs over the triple digit mark for Lubbock. Mid 100s out east, where the heat has been extra intense for quite some time.

That will be just about it for the next week. Little to no rain chances, lots of sunshine, and temperatures in the triple digits. The dog days of summer are here, and unfortunately it looks like they will be with us for the foreseeable future. Make sure to stay cool and get outdoor activities done early or wait until the evening, because the heat will be dangerous during the day.

Jack Maney