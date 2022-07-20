LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Hot and partly cloudy, storms approaching from the west late. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 104°. Winds SSW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: A warm night, some lingering storms after midnight. Chance of rain: 20%. Low of 78°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms redevelop through the day. Chance of rain: 30% High of 99°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

Get ready for another hot day outside, but we are going to be on a downward trend for the next few days, and we might even get some rain chances into that forecast after all!

The upper level high pressure that gave us the scorching heat yesterday is going to relax its grip over the south plains in the next couple of days, receding a bit to the west. That will give us a cooling trend that begins today, but we still won’t stop being hot this afternoon. Highs will reach the triple digits again today, though no readings above 110 are expected. We should reach 104 in Lubbock, with slightly cooler temps west and slightly warmer temps east. Cloudcover will be increased today over yesterday as a wave of mid-level moisture moves in from the north, and that is going to hang around for the next couple of days, and might even contribute to getting some shower and thunderstorm chances going!

A wave of storms is expected to generate off the mountains of New Mexico tonight and roll to the south and east, in our general direction. Northwest winds aloft coupled with moisture in place is a classic recipe for nocturnal rain chances this time of the year, and that should set up tonight. Storms will arrive out west after sunset and will mostly decay as they cross into Texas, but they will leave behind outflow boundaries that will play a role in getting more storms going on Thursday!

The rain chances will likely be best on Thursday as scattered thunderstorm development looks possible throughout the day. This will also help to cool things down a bit more, though the heat will still be with us as highs reach the upper 90s and low 100s. Rain chances generally appear about 30% tomorrow, and another complex of thunderstorms from the west late in the day will increase chances for folks to the west once again.

The rain chances will taper off as the upper high shifts overhead Friday and into the weekend, but this time we will see a much weaker, less organized flow pattern, and that should keep us from seeing extreme heat this time around. Temperatures should remain in upper 90s to low 100s into early next week, with the extended forecast looking mostly dry.

Stay cool and have a wonderful Wednesday!

Jack Maney