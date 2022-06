LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Another round of strong to severe storms in the evening. Chance of rain: 60%. High of 84°. Winds S/NE 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Storms move east, leaving behind cooler outflow winds. Low of 56°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and cool. A few storms from eastern New Mexico may arrive late. Chance of rain: 20%. High of 71°. Winds E 10-15 MPH.