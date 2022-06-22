LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Hot with a few isolated showers possible. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 94°. Winds SW/SE 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Mild and calm. Low of 71°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A bit hotter. High of 97°. Winds SSW 15-20 MPH.

We’re expecting hot but generally unremarkable day for this Wednesday, but triple digits will be coming by the end of the week, followed by a much needed cooldown!

Upper level high pressure is going to continue sliding overhead today, which will keep things mostly dry. A bit of moisture will be present and that should be apparent in the field of cumulus clouds overhead this afternoon, but the high pressure above them will generally keep a lid on things and prevent most if not all convection this afternoon. That said, we will have at least a little bit of a chance of a few isolated popcorn showers, though these should be few in number and very short-lived, with rain chances generally at or below 10%.

Tonight, another mild night is expected with a low of 71. That morning low will help to boost highs on Thursday up to the upper 90s, and we should reach 97 degrees in Lubbock. The upper high will be more directly overhead tomorrow, so that should fully end the low rain chances we’ve had for much of the week. This will continue to promote warming conditions, with the triple digits expected to return on Friday.

A disturbance in the jet stream should disrupt the high pressure circulation aloft this weekend, and that will open the door for a cold front to slide in as the ridge shifts to the west. This front will arrive late Saturday or early Sunday, and that will come with a decent cooldown to the low 90s on Sunday. Lift associated with the front should find plenty of moisture in the area, and scattered storms will be possible behind the front through the day on Sunday. There is still a bit of uncertainty regarding the coverage and position of this activity, as a stronger and faster front would displace most of the lift to our south and leave us more dry. Provided the front does not rush through the area quickly, this could provide several days of rainfall potential, though for now the chances will remain fairly low until more details about the forecast become clear.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Jack Maney