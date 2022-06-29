LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: No more rain chances, and warming temperatures. High of 91°. Winds SE 8-13 MPH.

Tonight: A dry, mild night. Low of 68°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Back above normal highs, with lots of sunshine. High of 95°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

The break from the heat was nice, but it wasn’t meant to last. We are about to warm back up to our usual summer simmer for the rest of this week.

The moist monsoonal air that brought us scattered thunderstorms yesterday will be pushed out to our south and east today, with dry, more desert-like air taking over. This will keep us almost completely dry other than perhaps a stray shower or two down to the southwest, though chances are less than 10%. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s today, noticeably warmer than the last few days, and winds will be very light.

Tonight, we will stay dry and mild, with lows around 68 degrees. That slightly warmer low temperature will facilitate an easier warmup into the mid 90s, officially ending our stretch of below average temperatures tomorrow with a high of 95 degrees. Rain is fully out of the picture for the rest of the week as high pressure begins to build.

There is at least one small thing that will save us from seeing another heat wave temporarily. A tropical system in the gulf of mexico may form in the next day or two. Regardless of whether that develops into an actual storm, the area of low pressure is expected to move onshore and drift northward toward central Texas and Oklahoma. While this will not give us any rain chances, it will prevent the upper high from building so quickly, and that should keep our temperatures from soaring into the triple digits through the holiday weekend. That said, there will still be a bit of rain potential coming up for the holiday, as we may sneak some monsoon moisture in by Saturday that could support at least a few isolated thunderstorms during the afternoons Saturday thru Monday. No cohesive rain chances look likely, but at least a little bit of storm activity will help hold temperatures near average this weekend. You should not need to cancel holiday plans on account of rain!

Jack Maney