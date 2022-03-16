LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Winds increase, pushing temperatures into the 80s and bringing elevated fire danger. High of 82°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Breezy and cool. Low of 42°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cold front arrives early in the day, bringing cooler temperatures and strong winds. High of 59°. Winds NW 25-30 MPH.

Like warm weather? Then today will be for you! Some of the warmest weather we’ve seen all year builds in today, but it won’t last long! Our next cold front will be here in about 24 hours.

We are firmly under a small ridge in the upper levels today, with high pressure aloft expected to bring dynamic warming to the south plains, in addition to downslope winds from the southwest also imparting a warming effect. These will combine to push our highs this afternoon into the 80s! Lubbock is expected to reach 82 degrees, with breezy winds out of the SW at 15 to 20 mph. Stronger winds are expected further east, near the edge of the Caprock, and that will lead to elevated to near-critical fire danger especially to the east and south. High clouds will move in later in the day, and that will help to calm winds a bit.

Tonight, a relatively warm night is expected, with temperatures falling to the low to mid-40s. Our next cold front will be knocking on the door tomorrow, expected to roll through in the morning and bring much stronger winds to the area. Blowing dust might be in the picture especially around midday, and skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the day. A few showers will be possible especially across the northern row of counties, though rainfall accumulations will likely amount to just a few hundredths of an inch. Temperatures will be quite a bit cooler as well, with a high of 59 degrees.

Extended Forecast:

Upper level ridging will move in quickly Friday, with warming conditions expected through the weekend. Winds should stay under control for the first half of the weekend, but by Sunday we’ll see them back in the forecast as our next storm system approaches.

The latest model runs have been a bit kinder to our rain prospects on Monday, bringing a stronger system on a slower and more southward track. This will allow better moisture to stream into the area ahead of the system, and this is going to bring storm chances to the forecast! There should be enough instability in the air to produce some thunderstorms, though severity looks fairly limited for now. Rain chances currently favor the eastern half of our viewing area, but there is still a lot of time between now and this system’s arrival, so we will not be locking in the forecast for it for a little while longer. The bottom line is that our chances to appear to be going up next week!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Jack Maney