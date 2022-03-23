LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Still windy and cool. High of 57°. Winds NW 20-25 MPH.

Tonight: Winds come down overnight, with a cold morning expected. Low of 30°. Winds NW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: A beautiful day! High of 72°. Winds NW 10-15 MPH.

After a pretty exciting start to the week, we’re about ready to enter a quieter weather pattern as we head into the weekend, and before long it might start to feel a little bit like summer!

The big storm system that’s been making headlines the last couple of days continues churning off to our east, leaving us on the back side with north winds in the upper levels and at the surface. This will lead to yet another cool day across the south plains, with winds yet again getting pretty breezy this afternoon as momentum once again mixes down to the surface from aloft. Winds 20-25 mph will be common, with some gusts up to about 40. A bit less windy than yesterday, but still enough to be a nuisance. A few virga showers will be possible later this afternoon as a weak disturbance passes overhead, though dry air at the surface should prevent this from reaching the ground as anything more than a few sprinkles, so rain chances will be kept at 0% for today. Highs today will be slightly warmer than yesterday, but still cool at 57 degrees.

Winds will become lighter overnight, allowing us to cool down below freezing tonight, with lows expected at 30 degrees in Lubbock.

With winds staying lighter into tomorrow with less cold air moving in, we will start warming up tomorrow afternoon. Skies will be clear and winds will be gentle, and Thursday looks like the best outdoor day on our forecast! High of 72 for the penultimate day of the week.

Extended Forecast:

Upper level ridging will bring high pressure to our upper atmosphere this weekend, and that is going to give us quite the warmup! Winds will be mostly light Friday and Saturday as temperatures warm to the 80s for the first day of our weekend. Winds will start to come back up Sunday and Monday, with the extra downslope warming effect boosting temperatures to the upper 80s and low 90s. It will feel a bit summer-like towards the start of next week!

The next storm system down the line should start to arrive next Tuesday or Wednesday. Models are still in disagreement about how this system will evolve, so I’m keeping our rain chances very low for the time being.

Jack Maney