LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Another beautiful day with lots of sun and light winds! High of 74°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear and calm with chilly lows. Low of 37°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Winds increase a bit, with more clouds building in later in the day High of 77°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

The weather has been extremely comfortable the last few days, but it’s been missing one thing: Abundant sunshine. We’re finally going to get out from under the high clouds today, and that will lead to a very beautiful afternoon. Enjoy it while it lasts, because we’re getting ready to bring stronger winds and cooler temperatures back to the forecast!

Upper level high pressure continues to dominate our weather today, with very few notable features in the atmosphere to drive any changes to the weather we’ve seen the last few days. Comfortable highs in the mid-70s with light, variable winds this afternoon will make it great, but today we will have the added benefit of clearing out that plume of pacific moisture in the upper levels of the atmosphere that has kept us mostly cloudy the last couple of days. As a result, a sunny, mild, and calm afternoon is expected, and once again I’m issuing a GO OUTSIDE alert!

Tonight, skies will remain clear and winds will remain light, which will allow efficient cooling overnight. Lows will fall to the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow, the upper ridge will begin to shift a bit more to the east, which will slightly tighten the surface pressure gradient over the region, allowing for a slight increase in wind speeds. These winds, blowing from the southwest, will have a downslope warming effect over the region, boosting highs into the upper 70s and perhaps nearing 80 in the Rolling Plains. Still, by most accounts, a fine day to get outdoors!

Extended Forecast:

Weather conditions will begin to get unpleasant by Friday as the ridge continues sliding further and further east. The jet stream will be taking a dive south over the western US, positioning us downstream of multiple storm systems in the coming week! The first of these will scoot by on Friday, though it appears this one will be moisture-starved, so the main thing we’re expecting is stronger winds to close the week.

Those winds will persist through the weekend, with high fire danger expected Friday and Saturday especially. Highs could peak near 80 degrees Friday afternoon as downslope winds combine with the waning influence of the ridge to our east.

Temperatures will ease back a bit through the weekend as upper level heights decrease with the approaching storm systems. A second system will move in on Sunday, bringing with it a slight chance of a bit of rain especially from Lubbock to the east. Again, this system will be mostly lacking in moisture content, so rain chances still appear meager. As this second system moves by, it will kick a pretty decent cold front into the area, and we will start off next week with highs in the 50s, with more storm systems possible throughout the next week!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Jack Maney