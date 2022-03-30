LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Windy and cooler, showers possible this evening! Chance of rain: 40%. High of 65°. Winds NW 15-30 MPH.

Tonight: Winds become light, temperatures become chilly. Low of 37°. Winds NW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A beautiful day! High of 69°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH.

Winds will continue to be a nuisance today, but cooler air will also be bringing in a decent chance of rain to the South Plains!

In the wake of yesterday’s storm system, winds have been quite blustery. A cold front this morning is bringing more wind and dust, though the strongest winds will be done before noon. Winds will slowly taper off into the afternoon, though the north breeze will bring a cooler day with a high near 65 degrees in Lubbock.

In the upper levels, another disturbance will swing through later on today, and this will provide enough lift to generate a wave of shower and storm activity over eastern New Mexico. These showers and weak thunderstorms will march quickly off to the east and southeast this evening, running directly into the KLBK viewing area! Brief moderate to heavy downpours could produce locally up to a quarter inch of sorely needed rain, though I am only going as high as 40% with the rain chance due to expected gaps in coverage. Some folks will get unlucky and be missed by these storms, but still, I will gladly accept any and all precipitation we can get our hands on.

Storm chances will taper off through the overnight, and by daybreak tomorrow we will be dry. An absolutely gorgeous day is on track for Thursday, with light winds, sunny skies, and a high of 69!

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will warm again this weekend, though we will still be under the influence of large, broad scale troughing in the upper levels. A weak disturbance will scoot by on Friday, which may bring a few isolated showers to the northern half of our area, but substantial rain chances are not looking likely. This disturbance will push a weak cold front in, helping to hold our highs in the 70s as we head into the weekend.

The great weather will continue for Saturday and Sunday, with lots of sunshine and a high of 74 on Saturday. Winds will start to come up a bit on Sunday, but no extremely windy days are showing up in the next week, and mostly dry and agreeable weather will continue into the first half of next week.

Jack Maney