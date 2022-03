LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Cold front stalls near the Lubbock area, with colder temperatures north and east, warmer south and west. High of 49°. Winds N 18-23 MPH.

Tonight: Cold air takes control across the South Plains. Low of 18°. Winds NE 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: A wave of snow pushes south from the Texas Panhandle, weakening as it crosses the area. Chance of Snow: 40%. High of 36°. Winds NE 18-23 MPH.