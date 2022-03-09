LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Winds increase, providing a boost to our temperatures! High of 61°. Winds S 20-25 MPH.

Tonight: An arctic front will begin to push into the area overnight, arriving in Lubbock around daybreak. Low of 27°. Winds SW/N 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cold front stalls near the Lubbock area, with colder temperatures north and east, warmer south and west. High of 49°. Winds N/NE 18-23 MPH.

Mild, windy conditions will be in focus for our Wednesday, but it won’t be long before much colder air arrives with a chance of snow for the south plains!

We are between storm systems today, which will allow conditions to return a bit more toward normal for the region. Our next system is approaching, though, and that will lead to increasing wind speeds this afternoon. Winds from the south and southwest at 20 to 25 mph look likely this afternoon, with a few gusts over 30 mph especially to the northwest near Friona and Clovis. Fire danger will be a bit elevated out there, but otherwise cool temperatures and reasonable humidity values will limit the danger of fire spread despite the gusty winds. Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s and low 60s, with a high of 61 degrees in Lubbock.

Tonight, temperatures will generally cool at a normal rate, dropping into the mid to upper 20s by daybreak. However, depending on where you live, they might not rise all that much for your Thursday. A strong cold front will slide into the area through the morning tomorrow, though it will not have a strong shove behind it from the upper levels, leading to a slow progression across the south plains. The front is expected to stall generally along the US-84 corridor from NW to SE, giving a sharp gradient in temperatures for Thursday afternoon. Highs in the 30s and 40s can be expected north and east, with upper 50s and 60s to the south and west ahead of the front. Lubbock will likely be near or just behind the front for most of the day, so I am shooting a bit more on the cool side for our highs at 49 degrees in the Hub City for tomorrow.

The cold air will finally shove all the way through on Friday, and the coldest temperatures will just about coincide with the passage of a disturbance in the upper levels, which will set the stage for some snow potential! A wave of light to moderate snow will slide south from the Panhandle, arriving in our northwest corner first. Snow chances will be highest there and taper off as you move south and east, as the snow band will be encountering drier air and will be weakening as it moves in. Snow amounts as high as an inch could be possible, which would be enough to cause treacherous travel Friday morning. Snow will get more spotty and generally lighter by the time the band reaches Lubbock, but a half inch to an inch is not out of the question for the Hub City.

Temperatures will be back above freezing by Friday afternoon, and we should clear the clouds out later in the day. The storm system will quickly pull away, and temperatures will warm rapidly this weekend, with 70s returning by Sunday! Next week looks to stay on the warm and windy side at least through Wednesday.

Jack Maney