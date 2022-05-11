LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Very warm and humid, scattered storms west in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. High of 90°. Winds SSE 18-23 MPH.

Tonight: A mild, balmy night. Low of 67°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Another hot day with maybe a storm or two in the area. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 94°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Want more rain? Of course we do! There will be another chance of storms this afternoon, but not quite as significant as what we saw yesterday.

There’s still plenty of moisture in place today, with muggy conditions expected to continue all day long as we warm up under the sun’s unflinching gaze. Highs will be down a notch from yesterday, but still a hot day with much more humidity than we are used to on the South Plains with a high of 90 degrees expected here in Lubbock.

The cap will remain weak, so storms are expected to form once again off the dry line, which will be a bit further west in New Mexico today after about 3pm. This will focus rain chances closer to the TX/NM State Line. Storms will fizzle out after sunset as they approach the I-27/US-87 corridor.

We will have a bit less support in the upper levels today for storm development and instability won’t be quite as strong, so storms will tend to be more spotty and less intense than Tuesday’s. Still, an additional 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rainfall may happen if you wind up under one of these storms! Damaging winds will again be the primary threat today, with gusty outflow winds up to 70 mph possible.

Tonight, we’ll cool down into the middle 60s as winds start to shift toward the southwest, and this will start to bring a bit more dry air in for Thursday. This will mix out some of the moisture, but we will still have abnormally high moisture content in the air, which could still squeeze out a storm or two over the area Thursday afternoon, though I expect we will stay mostly dry for the penultimate day of the week.

One last round of storms looks possible Friday focused more to the east and southeast, and then we will be back to hot and dry just in time for the weekend, with warming conditions expected to take us back up close to the triple digits by Sunday. The hot weather pattern will continue for the foreseeable future.

Have a great Wednesday!

Jack Maney