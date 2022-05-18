LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Quite hot with lighter winds. High of 98°. Winds NW 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: A mild, calm night. Low of 66°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Extreme heat and breezy winds. High of 102°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Hunker down and turn on the air conditioner, because we’re going to be quite hot for the rest of the week!

High pressure is dominating the upper levels of the atmosphere in a manner quite similar to what we often see over the summer months, with the jet stream displaced well to the north and us stuck in the doldrums to the south. The result is that hot, dry conditions will persist for the next several days. Today, we are technically seeing a cold front make its way into the area, though this will be the equivalent of taking a bucket of water from a swimming pool. A couple of degrees of cooling over the area will leave today’s temperatures not very different from those we saw yesterday, with upper 90s and triple digits the rule over the South Plains. The front will bring light winds from the NW at 5-10 mph.

Tonight, another mild and calm night will settle in, with lows expected in the middle 60s for Thursday. Any effect the front had to cool our temperatures today will be gone tomorrow, as we see temps jump right back up into the 100s for most spots. Lubbock is expected to reach 102° tomorrow, and winds will be breezy from the SW at 15-20 mph. Heat safety precautions will be very necessary all week.

Extended Forecast:

The heat will persist until Friday when a storm system in the jet stream will enter the northern plains and set cooler air loose in the form of a cold front. This front will dive south and approach the area on Friday, but thermal ridging in the low levels will slow the front’s progress as it reaches the Lubbock area. A hot day is still expected for Friday, but the front will win out by Saturday, ushering in an end to the early-season heat wave we’ve been dealing with. Highs this weekend are looking much better, in the mid to upper 70s for

Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll warm up a little for next week, but it is looking increasingly likely that moisture will make its way back into the area by Monday, and this could coincide with an upper level disturbance moving through that may bring the chance of thunderstorms, some severe, for early next week. We will continue to track this closely as more details become clear, and hopefully we will get some more of the rain we need so desperately.

Stay cool, and have a wonderful Wednesday!