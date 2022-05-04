LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Another round of severe storms from Lubbock to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30% High of 86°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Storms possible along the cold front before sunrise, mainly south and east. Chance of rain: 30%. Low of 51°. Winds NW 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mildly warm and mostly sunny. High of 80°. Winds NW 12-18 MPH.

We’re gearing up for another day of severe thunderstorms on the South Plains, with threats of large hail, damaging winds, and maybe even some strong tornadoes. You will need to be weather aware this afternoon!

Storms did not form as anticipated overnight, leaving us dry and mostly undisturbed through the morning with heavy, low clouds overhead. Moist air will continue to push in from the southeast, priming our atmosphere through the late morning hours. That low cloud deck will be a big indicator of how things go. If the clouds break early, we will have much more storm coverage than if it holds steady into the early afternoon. I am expecting those clouds to break up around midday, with strong heating ahead of the dry line as it surges to the east.

Sometime after about 2pm, storms will begin to develop somewhere along the I-27 corridor, generally centered around the Plainview and Tulia area. These storms will develop along a fairly narrow corridor of extremely favorable conditions for severe thunderstorms, and they will quickly become severe and rotate. As they progress through the northeastern corner of our area, these storms will be extremely powerful and capable of all hazards, with hail up to softball size (4″), winds to 80 mph, and a significant tornado threat. One or two of these tornadoes could be strong and long-lived.

Heading into the evening hours, more storms will develop further south in the Rolling Plains, and these will also be capable of significant severe weather. It looks like most of the activity will remain north and east of the Lubbock metro. Our threat here is low, but it is not zero! You will need to remain alert through the afternoon and evening hours just in case, as the atmosphere will be in a rather dangerous state for anyone east of the dry line.

Behind the main wave of storms, a cold front will arrive tonight around midnight. Depending on how far west the dry line retreats, a secondary round of storms in the form of a squall line will be possible this evening from Lubbock to the south. These will pose a threat of some lower-end straight line winds and small hail as it moves south and east, clearing the area around sunrise.

The cooler air behind the front will give us a slight cooldown for Thursday, with highs expected in the upper 70s and low 80s. That will not last long, though, as temperatures are expected to ramp up quickly, with an extended period of hot, dry conditons through the weekend and early next week. Triple digit heat looks possible on Saturday, as well as high fire danger.

Stay safe out there today!

Jack Maney