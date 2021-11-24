KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: November 24th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Mostly cloudy and fairly warm, a few isolated light showers possible this afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 72°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Cold front arrives around midnight, gusty winds behind the front. Low of 37°. Winds N 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Much cooler and windy, expecially in the morning. Clouds decreasing through the day. High of 52°. Winds NE 20-25 MPH.

Clouds increased through the night, and now we are looking at mostly cloudy skies to start out Wednesday. The clouds gave us warmer temperatures overnight, but despite the clouds, we will see warming into the low 70s again thanks to compressional warming ahead of an approaching cold front. As that front approaches, we could also see a few isolated light showers today, though chances of this amounting to anything significant or even measurable are quite slim.

The cold front will arrive around midnight, and once it sweeps through, we will have a pretty windy night. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s, with 37 degrees expected for a low temperature Thursday morning.

Thanksgiving will be a much colder and windier day, with temperatures struggling to make it out of the 40s much of the day. Highs will just make it up to 52 degrees during the afternoon, but the strong winds will make it jacket weather all day long. Skies will start out mostly cloudy, with clearing expected through the day.

Heading into the weekend, a small area of low pressure cut off from the jet stream that is over northwestern Mexico right now will start to move toward us as it rejoins the jet stream. This will bring a very slight rain chance to our area on Saturday, although most guidance is keeping the rain associated with this low to the south, and most of the south plains will be staying dry this weekend. After that, there isn’t much happening in the extended term. A strong upper ridge will take over our weather toward the start of next week, and this means very consistently warm and dry weather through the next 6 to 10 days. This time of the year, that is great news for outdoor plans, although it also means we can only expect our drought to worsen as we head into December.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Jack Maney