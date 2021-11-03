KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: November 3rd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: A few showers early especially SE, possibly some clearing near sunset. Otherwise, chilly and dreary. Chance of rain: 30%. High of 48°. Winds NE 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clearing skies, with temperatures nearing freezing NW.. Low of 34°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Remaining clouds continue decreasing through the day. High of 60°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Another very chilly day will bring in the middle of the work week, with low and gray skies hanging tough over the region. A few showers are ongoing to the SE of the Lubbock metro this morning, and those will be around for the first half of the day. Rain chances are fairly low this morning in Lubbock at about 30%, with very light amounts if it does rain at all. Otherwise, low gray clouds are going to persist nearly all day long, keeping us cold and gloomy with a high struggling to make it to 48 degrees. Late in the day, clearing could happen from NW to SE, though I have my doubts that this will reach the Lubbock metro before sunset.

Tonight, clearing will continue, and with the insulating layer of clouds out of the way, some places will be flirting with the freezing mark by tomorrow morning, and that does include Lubbock! Outdoor potted plants should definitely be brought in tonight just in case. A low of 34 degrees expected in Lubbock, with light and variable winds.

Tomorrow, some remnant cloudcover will continue to dissipate, and with sunshine once again making it to the surface, we are expecting temperatures to begin recovering. It will still be pretty cool for your Thursday, with a high temperature right around the 60 degree mark and a SW breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

Upper level high pressure will take control once again by the end of the week, and this will promote a warming and drying trend through the weekend. Temepratures will be near and slightly above normal in the 70s this weekend, with beautiful conditions persisting into the start of next week! Some longer term indications call for our next big cold front in about 9 days, but we will not be locking anything in for now. The bottom line is to enjoy the week of nice weather ahead!

