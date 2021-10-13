KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: October 13th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Cooler and windy, but much more pleasant. High of 77°. Winds W 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Chilly and breezy. Low of 48°. Winds NW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Comfortable and dry. High of 80°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Yet another active weather day yesterday has given way to much calmer conditions today. The Pacific cold front that swept through this morning around midnight and brought some thunderstorms to the Rolling Plains is fully through the area, and that will keep things much nicer this afternoon with partly cloudy skies and a high of 77 degrees. Winds will be a bit breezy but not terribly strong out of the west at 10 to 15 mph.

A few showers are possible as a result of activity in the tropics! Hurricane Pamela is making landfall in western Mexico this morning as a category 1 storm. It is not long for this world, as the high terrain of the Mexican mainland will shred this storm’s circulation apart and leave little other than a plume of enhanced moisture crossing into Texas from the southwest. This moisture will unfortunately be missing us here on the South Plains, but it will make an attempt to build back into the area through the afternoon in the form of some light rain showers that will mostly be confined to the furthest southeastern reaches of our viewing area. Snyder has about a 30% chance of some light rain this afternoon, but those chances quickly dwindle as you look further north and west. I am giving us a 10% chance of some sprinkles here this afternoon, but no substantial rainfall is expected here given all the dry air we will have in place at the surface. That said, we will probably see some virga this afternoon, beautiful wispy clouds formed as rain evaporates before reaching the surface.

Tonight, lows will dip down into the upper 40s and low 50s. A bit chilly, but otherwise a calm night.

Tomorrow, temperatures will rebound slightly into the low 80s. The moist air related to Pamela will have shifted well to the east, and we will stay dry with mostly clear skies and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Another upper level storm system is coming on Friday, but this one is going to encounter nothing but dry air on the south plains, and as a result, I don’t expect any rain chances with this next one. What it will do is bring a stronger front backed by an air mass of Canadian origin. This will result in much cooler temperatures and a strong north wind on Friday, with highs in the upper 60s. Low temperatures this weekend will be in the 30s, and we could see some frost and freeze action Saturday morning especially in our northwestern counties. Otherwise, amazing and clear fall weather is expected this weekend, with hardly a cloud in the sky and highs in the low 70s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Jack Maney