KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: October 20th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Mild and sunny. High of 78°. Winds NE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cool and quiet. Low of 50°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Slightly warmer, a stray shower or two SE. Chance of Rain: 10%. High of 80°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

A cold front rolled through the south plains this morning, and that is going to keep things a bit cooler this afternoon. Dry air behind the front will keep skies clear, and winds will be light out of the north at around 5 to 10 mph throughout the day, with a high of 78 degrees.

Tonight, calm and clear conditions will prevail, with a low of 50.

Tomorrow, a few storms will be possible as a return surge of moisture comes in from the south. Despite the returning moisture, what does make it to the south plains will be pretty meager, and storm coverage is expected to be very sparse with only about a 10% chance from Lubbock to the south and east. Otherwise, a partly cloudy and comfortable day tomorrow with a high of 80 degrees.

The weather is going to be very calm for the next week or so. The jet stream is going to recede to the north of our area and weaken considerably, taking on a very zonal (no deviations to the north or south) character through the weekend, with a weak and broad ridge of high pressure settling in and warming us slowly to about 10 degrees above average. Longer down the road, we will likely get back to a more active pattern, but at least the next seven days will feature quiet weather on the South Plains.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Jack Maney