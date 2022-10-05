LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Cool and cloudy, with showers in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 50% High of 75°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: A few lingering showers, otherwise cool and calm. Low of 58°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Spotty showers and cloudy skies. Chance of rain: 20% High of 77°. Winds ENE 8-13 MPH.

Today is going to feel a lot different as we trade in our sunny skies for clouds and rain!

Monsoon moisture is in place overhead today, and it has brought a nice change of pace for our forecast with it. Clouds will hang tough over large portions of the area today, especially for areas on the Llano Estacado. Some locations near the NM state line may not make it out of the 60s for highs, while areas closer to Snyder will see more sunshine and reach the 80s. Lubbock will be somewhere in the middle, with a few peeks of sun possible in the morning before clouds thicken up and rain begins developing. There is little instability today, so storms are not expected to be very intense, with most struggling to get tall enough to produce lightning, though a few rumbles of thunder will be possible from time to time. Rain will begin in the afternoon and persist into the evening, with the best chances to the west of I-27. Some gaps in coverage will be possible, but fairly widespread 0.5″ rain totals look to be on the table, with localized 1″ totals.

Tonight, rain will gradually taper off, though some persistent showers will stick around through the night. Clouds and moisture will help keep lows a bit milder, in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow will be another mostly cloudy day, but there will not be as much support for showers in the area and any rain will be much more spotty and less significant. Still, about a 20% chance will stick around for most of the area, and temperatures will once again come in slightly below normal in the mid to upper 70s.

A weakening cold front will arrive on Friday, and that should maintain cooler than normal temperatures despite more sunshine as some of the moisture gets swept away from the South Plains. This should keep us more on the dry side Friday and Saturday, but moisture will be back next week as it looks like another round of more widespread rainfall will be possible Sunday and into Monday. Stay tuned to KLBK, and download the First Warning Weather app to track the rain and stay up to date on your forecast!

Jack Maney