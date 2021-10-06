KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: October 6th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Very nice weather! Get outside and enjoy it! High of 80°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Cool and quiet. Low of 57°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sharply warmer, staying dry. High of 89°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Early fall is one of the best outdoor seasons, and today will be no slouch! Today’s high will be a little cooler than yesterday, with highs just barely making it to the 80 degree mark this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Winds will shift around to southeasterly today, with the breeze at 10 to 15 mph. A shower or two could be possible over eastern New Mexico this afternoon, but those aren’t expected to make it across the state line, and only about 10% coverage is anticipated in the Hobbs and Tatum area.

Tonight, we will stay mostly clear and calm, with temperatures falling to 57 degrees in Lubbock.

Warmer temperatures are about to build in later this week as upper level high pressure is poised to take control over our area by Thursday. This ridge will be compact, but quite strong, allowing our temperatures to soar into the upper 80s and low 90s. Thursday’s high in Lubbock is expected at 89 degrees.

The warming trend will continue through the end of the week, with temperatures in the 90s expected to close out the week. Saturday we have a good chance of breaking a record high! The old record is 93 degrees, and we are forecast to hit 94. This unfortunately coincides with Texas Tech’s Homecoming. Thankfully, the game’s kickoff at 6pm will come after the worst heat of the day, but pregame activities will be quite toasty, and heat safety will need to be considered if you’re getting out and tailgating.

After the heat on Saturday, our pattern will shift once again. A strong low pressure center swinging past the area will unfortunately not bring much in the way of rain chances, but it will shove a cold front through the area that will make things a lot more comfortable for the beginning of next week. High temps are expected to come back down to near average, and longer term guidance is starting to hint at a second front for the middle of next week that could reinforce this cooldown and maybe bring better rain chances. Fingers crossed!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Jack Maney