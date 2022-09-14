LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Increasing clouds, with storms possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High of 86°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Calm and cool, a few lingering showers. Chance of rain: 20% Low of 65°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: A few storms possible, otherwise mostly dry and mostly sunny. Chance of rain: 10% PM. High of 87°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

It’s going to be another warm day, but with the added bonus of some thunderstorms during the afternoon!

Monsoon moisture is streaming in from the west in the mid levels of the atmosphere, and that should allow storms to develop over the area as a weak impulse moves overhead. Before storms develop, clouds will be on the increase throughout the day, and that will help to hold our temperatures down a bit during the afternoon. Highs in Lubbock will be around 86 degrees, with breezy winds out of the south at 15-20mph.

Storms will develop near the NM state line by 3 or 4 pm, and those will be moving generally to the east as a broken line, arriving near the I-27 corridor by 5 to 6. A second wave of storms will be possible from further west later on in the evening, arriving after sunset. Overall, storms will be on a weakening trend as they reach Lubbock’s longitude, so the best rain chances will remain to our west. 30% seems reasonable considering gaps in coverage, with up to a 60% chance for the state line area. Lower chances east, with the rolling plains expected to stay mostly dry.

A few showers may linger overnight, but mostly dry and cool conditions expected with lows in the low to mid 60s. Tomorrow will see the wave of mid-atmospheric moisture move further east, and though we might get a little more storm activity out of the deal tomorrow, the main event will be today, and storm chances tomorrow look more isolated.

Heading into the rest of the week and the weekend, dry and warm weather will persist as we will remain on the western edge of upper level high pressure into early next week. A storm system will develop near the west coast, but models are still in disagreement on how that system will play out. If it separates from the jet stream and becomes a cutoff low, it will not make much progress to the east and next week will remain warm and dry. If it stays in the jet stream, then the system will move further to the east and may begin to affect us by the Wednesday or so with a potential cooldown and storm chances. For now, the forecast will remain warm and dry, though we are watching closely for any changes to that.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Jack Maney