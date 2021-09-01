KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: September 1st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Partly cloudy and warm, storms west this afternoon/evening. Chance of rain: 10% High of 93°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Cool, mostly clear skies. Low of 69°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm and mostly dry, isolated storms possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 92. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Today is the first day of meteorological fall, but you wouldn’t be able to tell that from our forecast! Warm and sunny weather is going to stick around for much of the next week ahead, but storm chances will also be with us as well. Today, another warm and mostly sunny afternoon expected. A wave of storms generating off of the remnant moisture of Hurricane Nora is expected this afternoon across eastern New Mexico, with scattered storms developing during the afternoon and moving slowly to the northeast. In addition to this shower activity, there will be a few stray showers possible from Lubbock to the east much the same as yesterday, though these will be isolated and more short-lived, diminishing around sunset. The storms out west will struggle to cross the TX/NM border, so our best chance of rain here in Lubbock will be from one of the random pop-up storms this afternoon, and thus our rain chance will only be about 10% for this afternoon.

For tonight, we can expect partly cloudy skies and light winds, with a nice low temperature 69 degrees. A few storms further west could linger through the overnight hours, but we will keep our rain chances very low at about 10%.

Tomorrow, we’ve got another very similar day on the way. Lots of sunshine with a few clouds and maybe a stray storm or two, and a high temperature of 92 degrees. More isolated storms are possible over the South Plains, and another wave of storms out west looks possible. Still keeping our rain chances in Lubbock low at about 10%.

High pressure aloft is going to remain in control through the weekend, but we should see it retreat to the west by this weekend, which will open the door for an upper low to move a bit south out of Canada and possibly shove a weak cold front into our area on Saturday. This front is expected to struggle to make it this far south, but if it can enter our area, then it would serve as a focus for storm development as it weakens and washes out on Saturday. Because of this possibility, I will put our best rain chances on Saturday, but still keeping them low at about 20%.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Jack Maney