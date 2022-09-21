LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and mostly sunny. High of 91°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Calm and cool. Low of 68°. Winds S/NE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: A weak front will cause slight cooling, otherwise more warm and sunny weather! High of 88°. Winds NE/SE 10-15 MPH.

Warm and dry weather continues today for our last full day of summer, but signs of the season change are starting to show up in the form of more frequent cold fronts!

With upper level high pressure in place to our east, we will remain dry and mostly sunny today. A bit of humidity remains that may lead to some clouds in the sky, but otherwise expect warm and quiet weather, with a high of 91 degrees for Lubbock and winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight, lows will dip to the upper 60s and low 70s, with a breeze from the southwest shifting toward the north around sunrise as a weak front slides into the region. The wind shift will not last more than a few hours, and the front will only have minor effects on our temperatures for Thursday as it washes out and dissipates in our area. This will lead to temperatures maybe a couple of degrees cooler, with upper 80s instead of low 90s.

The pattern will hold steady through the weekend, and conditions are looking good for the Tech vs. Texas game on Saturday! Skies will be clear and temperatures will be in the low 90s through the game, though winds will be a bit breezy at times with 15 to 20mph from the southwest.

A storm system passing to the north will slide a stronger cold front into the area on Sunday, shoving the upper high out to the west and ushering in a cooldown to somewhere around average in the upper 70s or low 80s for Monday. This will only provide temporary seasonal conditions to start next work week, as the high pressure system will be back in control and warming our temperatures by midweek.

In the tropics, Fiona is a Category 4 hurricane this morning, moving out to sea but still posing a threat to Bermuda on Thursday and Friday. The storm will be losing its tropical characteristics by the time it reaches the Canadian Maritimes this weekend, but it will still be a powerful and dangerous storm for those areas. In the Caribbean, another storm (Invest 98L) is expected to develop into a cyclone in the next few days, and that may take a path toward the Gulf of Mexico next week, and will need to be very closely monitored.

