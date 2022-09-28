LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and mostly sunny. High of 87°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Calm and cool. Low of 59°. Winds SW 8-13 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High of 87°. Winds WSW 10-15 MPH.

Hurricane Ian is preparing to make its mark in the history books today, coming on shore at peak intensity as a high end category 4 hurricane with winds of 155mph. Storm surge of 12 to 16 feet is expected especially around the south and western side of the landfall point where winds will be directed toward the shoreline. The storm began rapidly intensifying this morning after completing an eyewall replacement cycle overnight, and now is poised to make landfall between Ft. Myers and Sarasota in the next few hours. In addition to the extreme wind and storm surge, rainfall up to 20 inches will be possible over large portions of

Florida, with embedded tornadoes also likely and ongoing. The storm will be heading across the Florida Peninsula and may briefly re emerge over the Atlantic before making another landfall near Savannah, GA by the weekend, albeit much weaker.

For us on the South Plains, we will see nearly the exact opposite kind of weather, with warm and dry conditions expected to continue for the week ahead. Upper level high pressure and dry air will leave us with abundant sunshine and temperatures a bit warmer than average in the upper 80s today, with light winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Lows tonight will bottom out in the mid 50s and low 60s area-wide. We will see more similar weather tomorrow, with temperatures in the upper 80s and lots more sunshine. The high aloft will weaken which may allow some clouds and slightly cooler temperatures to develop by the weekend, though we will stay dry and above average for the next 7 days.