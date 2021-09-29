KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: September 29th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: A bit hot and mostly sunny. High of 90°. Winds WSW 15-20 MPH

Tonight: Cool and calm. Low of 60°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A cold front arrives midday, storm chances increasing quickly in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60% High of 80°. Winds N 12-18 MPH.

Meteorologists like to joke about the “second summer” that often follows the first big cooldown of the year, and today is definitely going to feel like summer is back. Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon thanks to bright sunny skies and downslope winds from the west at 15 to 20 mph. Similar to yesterday, storm development is expected out east this afternoon, but it should shift far enough to the east that our viewing area is expected to stay dry today.

Tonight, another clear and calm night with a low near 60 degrees.

Big changes will come in for your Thursday, starting with the arrival of a cold front by about midday. This cold front will combine with returning moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and an approaching upper level low pressure center over the Four Corners region to produce several waves of rain starting Thursday afternoon. This should start during the afternoon on Thursday, and then rain will ramp up Thursday night and continues for most of the day on Friday. Thanks to the cooler air from the front and lots of cloud cover from all the rain in the area, temperatures will also come down significantly. We could reach the 80 degree mark before the front arrives Thursday afternoon, but then cooling will take place and our high on Friday will struggle to make it out of the 60s! Widespread rainfall totals over an inch are possible through the end of the week.

The upper level low will start to shift to the east on Saturday, and it will take the rain chances with it. In its wake, we will have much nicer and more seasonable weather for the weekend, with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lots of sunshine! Great outdoor weather, perfect for any outdoor plans you might have. That will persist through at least the first half of next week, and it will definitely be feeling more fall-like as we bring in the month of October.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Jack Maney