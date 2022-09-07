LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Dry and warm. High of 91°. Winds E 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Calm and cool. Low of 64°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Clear skies and light winds. High of 90°. Winds SW/SE 5-10 MPH.

Bright sunshine and warm temperatures will be the vibe for this Wednesday, continuing the trend we are expecting to continue all the way into the weekend.

Upper level high pressure is anchored over the Four Corners region, where a strong heat wave is affecting folks west of the rockies. We are just under the eastern fringe of this system, so we will be keeping our weather on the warm and dry side, but not terribly so. Temperatures today will reach the low 90s under clear skies with light winds out of the east at 10 to 15 mph. Pollen counts will be elevated due to the recent rains, and they will stay that way for quite some time.

Tonight, temperatures will cool to the low or mid 60s, with a low of 64 in Lubbock. Not much is expected to change tomorrow from today’s weather, though the winds will be even lighter to completely calm at times. Clear skies and a high of 90 for your Thursday.

Similarly calm, warm, and sunny weather will persist into the weekend, and the weather is looking good for Texas Tech gameday vs. Houston, kickoff at 3pm on Saturday at the Jones. Temperatures will be in the low 90s and skies will be mostly sunny. There will be the potential for a few thunderstorms later in the day, which might affect the area by the end of the football game, though the best chance of rain will hold off until the evening hours and overnight into Sunday morning.

A storm system passing far to the north will break down the strong ridge to our west by week’s end, and that will allow a cold front to push through the area into Sunday, with cooler and breezier conditions expected for the second half of the weekend. Highs will peak in the upper 70s and low 80s on Sunday, though the cooldown is expected to be short lived, with warm and dry conditions back in place for the start of the work week.

Jack Maney