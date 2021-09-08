KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: September 8th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and sunny. High of 89°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Cool, mostly clear. Low of 63°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warmer with mostly clear skies. High of 92. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Just when you think summer is about to show itself out, it comes back for an encore performance. For today at least, temperatures will be warm but not awful, but the real heat will build in by the end of the week. Today’s high will top out just below the 90 degree mark at 89 degrees here in Lubbock, with slightly warmer conditions expected further east off the Caprock. Northeast winds from a weak front that pushed through yesterday will keep us cooler today and bring in dry air that will effectively end our storm chances and keep them near zero for the rest of the week.

Tonight, winds will shift back around to the south, and skies will stay clear with a low of 63 expected.

Tomorrow, the warmup begins. Temperatures will climb about three to four degrees higher than today, with a high expected near 92 tomorrow afternoon. Mostly clear skies will bring abundant sunshine, and we will not have any appreciable source of moisture to get any storms going.

Upper level high pressure has been amplifying to the west, and that will slowly advance to the east and overtake us by the end of the week. As it does, the strong sinking motion underneath the ridge will help our highs soar to near the 100 degree mark Friday and Saturday, with nearly no clouds in the sky. This ridge is going to dominate our weather patterns for the rest of the week and into early next week, but it will start to weaken by Sunday and Monday, allowing temperatures to come back down closer to normal, though we will stay dry. Long range guidance keeps this feature overhead for much of the next week and beyond, so there is not much sign of fall in sight just yet.

If you are going to do any outdoor activities this week, today is the day to get them done! It only gets hotter from here. Have a great Wednesday!

Jack Maney