LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Snow will begin after noon as a more powerful surge of cold air drops temperatures through the day. High of 31° (before noon). Chance of snow: 60%. Winds NE 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Snow picks up in intensity and coverage overnight. Chance of Snow: 100%. Low of 8°. Winds N 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Snow tapers off around noon, cloudy and dangerously cold otherwise. Chance of Snow: 60%. High of 18°. Winds N 15-20 MPH.

A winter storm is moving through the south plains today!

Starting out this morning, temperatures have been very cold, and yet we hit our high for the day at midnight! Cold air is spilling into the area as a powerful upper level storm system moves overhead through the day. Riding over top of this cold air is a very moist airmass, and this looks like the perfect recipe for snow in the south plains!

Well, more perfect for some than others. Widepsread accumulating snowfall is expected this afternoon and during the overnight hours, but there are a few weaknesses at play that could hinder snow amounts for some folks, chief among them the potential for some dry air to mix into the system in the upper levels. About 10,000 feet up, pockets of relatively dry air have been consistently showing up in models, which will likely cause snow to stop and start a few times especially across western areas. The heaviest snow bands will set up closer to the cold front in the Rolling Plains, where there may also be a bit of ice glazing before the cold air builds in. As a result, a fairly sharp gradient in snowfall totals will set up over the area, with locations southwest of Lubbock only seeing an inch or two, while areas in our furthest eastern fringe could wind up with upwards of 6 inches! Here in Lubbock, 2 to 3 inches seems like a reasonable expectation.

While snowfall totals are still remaining tough to pin down, what we know for sure is that some bitterly cold air is coming in with this system. Temperatures are expected to drop down into the single digits tonight as snow continues, with a low of 8 degrees. Snow will taper off from west to east as the storm system pulls clear tomorrow afternoon, though cloudcover should hang tough for most of the day on Thursday. Temperatures will stay in the teens all day, with gusty north winds and some blowing and drifting snow. Wind chill values will be below zero most of the day on Thursday.

Depending on how deep the snowpack is after the storm clears, we could see some deadly cold weather in here on Friday morning, with lows plummeting down to near 0 degrees Friday morning. The snow will start to melt through the day, and we might get enough of it melted Friday to get our air temperatures close to freezing, but otherwise it is going to be freezing for the rest of the work week.

Once the snow is melted off, we should climb back above freezing on Saturday, though morning lows will still be in the teens this weekend as the arctic air lingers. A weak cold front will slow our warmup down a bit on Sunday, but things should be back to mild and sunny early next week

Stay warm, stay safe, and make sure to check in with KLBK for updates on this winter storm!

Jack Maney