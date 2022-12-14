LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: A cool and sunny afternoon. High of 50°. Winds NW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Cold and calm. Low of 39°. Winds NE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny and chilly with light winds. High of 44°. Winds NE/SE 8-13 MPH.

Temperatures will be on the decrease for the rest of this week as we remain on the cool and dry side of a powerful storm system that is producing severe weather in the deep south and heavy snow in the northern plains. For us here in West Texas, we have no such weather woes, but we are going to be in a regime of cooling winds for the next few days. Today will be clear, cool, and dry with northwest winds at 12 to 18 mph, and those winds will keep transporting in cooler temps. Highs today will be about 5 degrees lower than yesterday, a few degrees either side of 50 across the region.

Tonight, chilly and calm conditions build in with temperatures dipping down to the mid 20s, and it will continue cooling as a reinforcing shot of cold air comes in, which will drop temps by a further 5 degrees or so tomorrow. Highs in the mid 40s Thursday will be chilly, but sunshine should help to counteract the cold feeling at least a little if you have any outdoor plans.

Temps reach their lowest point on Friday as a wave of cloudcover is expected to move across the region, and that should hold our highs in the upper 30s to end the week.

The upper level storm system will be slow to move east this week.

With the upper low finally moving to the east and weakening over the weekend, that will allow temps to come up somewhat, into the upper 40s and low 40s by Sunday. Past that, models have been largely consistent in showing a strong storm system developing by the later half of next week, and it may bring the coldest air we’ve seen all season just in time for the christmas holiday weekend!

Long-term outlooks continue to favor this much colder air overhead, though the jury is still out on whether or not this will come with any chance of precipitation. Stay tuned to KLBK for all the latest!

Jack Maney