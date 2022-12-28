LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and very windy, with blowing dust and high fire danger. High of 69°. Winds SW 28-35 MPH.

Tonight: Breezy and chilly. Low of 44°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: A weak front moves through, bringing somewhat cooler highs and less wind. High of 59°. Winds NW 18-23 MPH.

A classic West Texas windstorm is coming up for your Wednesday. Winds have remained gusty through the overnight hours and will get even stronger by midmorning, with sustained wind speeds around 28 to 35 mph through the day today. Once wind speeds get over about 30mph, dust tends to start flying, and we will have hazy skies with isolated pockets of reduced visibility at times. The strongest winds are expected across northwestern portions of the South Plains, where wind advisories are in effect. Gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Fire danger will be elevated with the dry and gusty conditions, so be mindful of anything that could cause a spark today!

The winds will remain strong into the overnight, only diminishing slowly as we approach sunrise, which will have the added effect of holding temperatures in the mid 40s for lows tomorrow. A weak cold front will arrive early tomorrow and shift winds to the northwest while also bringing the speeds down to more manageable levels. Partly cloudy skies and highs will be a bit cooler but still above normal in the upper 50s and low 60s.

As we bring in the weekend, temperatures will recover a bit to the mid 60s for Saturday and Sunday, with breezy to low-end windy conditions and increasing clouds on the first day of January. A storm system will be moving over the area and bringing another cold front, though rain chances are looking to be on the slim side. A few showers will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning, and then another gentle cooldown to the 50s will bring in the first week of 2023.

Jack Maney