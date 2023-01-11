LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Very strong winds with blowing dust and high fire danger. High of 69°. Winds W 30-40 MPH.

Tonight: Chilly with winds slowly coming down through the night. Low of 33°. Winds NW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cooler with lighter winds. High of 54°. Winds N 15-20 MPH.

Today: Bigtime wind remains in the forecast for today as our next storm system moves in, putting strong jet stream winds directly overhead. Once we bring in the sun, those winds will begin translating down to the surface, and we will see very strong winds all across the region.

Morning cloudcover might limit things for a few hours this morning, but once we get some sunshine, sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts as high as 60mph appear likely. High Wind Warnings take effect at 11am for Lubbock and areas northwest, with Wind Advisories elsewhere. Maximum wind potential will be gradually decreasing the further south and east you go. Cooler air filters in and keeps highs a bit cooler, but still well above normal at 69 degrees. The air will be quite dry, with high fire danger and Red Flag Warnings encompassing the entire region. Blowing dust will keep skies hazy and cause localized visibility reductions.

Tonight: The winds will come down once the sun goes down, though it will still be a bit breezy after sunset. Winds shift toward the northwest overnight and usher in colder air, bringing morning lows to the lower 30s

Tomorrow: With the jet stream storm system pulling further east, winds will be lighter tomorrow. Skies stay mostly clear with north winds continuing to bring in cooler air, and highs will be close to seasonal normals Thursday, with a high of 54 in Lubbock. It will remain breezy with northerly winds around 15 to 20 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Upper level high pressure takes control once again as we head into the weekend. Friday is looking like a return to excellent outdoor weather as temperatures start to recover and warm back up and winds become lighter. Bright sunshine and a high of 62 with gentle winds of 10 to 15 mph out of the southwest.

The warmup continues into the weekend as highs reach the mid 60s and winds begin to ramp up slowly, 18 to 23 mph expected for the first half of the weekend. Still a nice outdoor day as long as you don’t mind a bit of a breeze!

Sunday will continue the windier and warmer trend with highs in the upper 60s and winds out of the southwest at 22 to 28 mph. Increased cloudiness and strong winds will lead to a somewhat less pleasant day for the latter half of the weekend.

A cold front will start our next work week as another storm system approaches, with temperatures cooling somewhat by MLK Day. Winds remain breezy to somewhat strong behind the front, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.

A larger upper level trough will be approaching the area next week and that should help to hold temperatures down some into the middle of next week, with near-average highs expected Tuesday. This may come with very slight rain chances, but overall the setup does not look especially hopeful for rain, and we will likely remain windy and dry into the middle of next week.

Jack Maney