LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: As yesterday’s upper level system swings east, it brought a cold front through early this morning, and that will lead to another round of strong winds back to our forecast for Wednesday. Skies will stay clear, which allows momentum from the upper levels to translate down to the surface, and wind speeds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph look likely during the afternoon. Highs will come down closer to normal in the mid to upper 50s, with 57 degrees expected in Lubbock.

Tonight: Winds relax after sunset, and a cold night is expected with lows falling to the upper 20s in Lubbock, with hard freezes likely in the usual cool spots out northwest.

Tomorrow: Winds will not be back in the forecast for Thursday and temperatures will remain cool and close to average for this time of the year. Southwest winds of 8 to 13 mph and partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s, beautiful weather as long as you have a jacket!

Extended Forecast:

Friday will be another cool, mostly calm day with sunny skies and a southeast breeze at 12-18 mph. Clouds will start to increase late in the day, and highs will come up a bit to the upper 50s and low 60s.

The next upper level storm system arrives on Saturday. While there was some potential for precipitation, hopes for that have decreased as models come into agreement that the low will take a more northerly track through the panhandles. This will keep the rain and snow from this system out of our area, though if you are planning to drive to Amarillo or points further north then you may have some travel hazards to contend with. For Lubbock, we will be mostly dry and partly cloudy, with only a bit of brief light rain possible in our northern counties. The system will bring a more potent cold front in, and temperatures are expected to only reach the upper 40s for highs Saturday with breezy winds.

Skies clear out and we will have a brief warmup on Sunday with highs reaching back to near and above normal in the upper 50s. Winds will be gentle at 12 to 18 mph out of the west, and Sunday is looking like a pretty good outdoor day!

Early next week, another storm system will follow closely behind the one on Saturday. Forecast models are still out to lunch with this system, disagreeing sharply in both the extent of impacts and with the timing. Some arctic air is possible with this system, and it will be knocking our highs back below normal on Monday. Whether or not it produces precipitation and whether said precip might be of the frozen variety is still an open question, though for now it is not looking like a high-impact scenario. Expect chilly temperatures and perhaps a bit of light precipitation early next week.

Jack Maney