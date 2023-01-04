LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Cool and sunny with breezy conditions late morning/early afternoon. High of 59°. Winds NW 18-23 MPH.

Tonight: Winds become light overnight. Low of 31°. Winds W 8-13 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mild and sunny with light winds! High of 63°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Today: Breezy to low-end windy conditions are expected again today in the late morning and early afternoon. The winds will not be as strong as yesterday, and through the afternoon they are expected to gradually come down with sustained speeds from 18 to 23 mph out of the northwest. Those northwest winds will keep us cool today, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies stay clear, and if you don’t mind the winds, it will be a pretty nice day outdoors.

Tonight: Winds become light overnight and temperatures will fall a little further as a result, with morning lows reaching the low 30s and upper 20s.

Tomorrow: Thursday will be an excellent outdoor day as we finally bring the winds down to gentle levels at 10 to 15 mph and temperatures come up a bit to the lower 60s for highs. Clear skies with abundant sunshine will make this the best outdoor day in the coming week, so make some plans to get outside!

Extended Forecast:

Temps rise even more for Friday, with highs reaching a peak in the low to mid 70s by the end of the week. This will coincide with a bit of an increase in wind speeds, but they should stay at acceptable levels around 15 to 20 mph and overall Friday is still looking like a good day to get outdoors and enjoy this streak of above normal temperatures.

A passing storm system to our north will push another cold front in and bring temperatures back down a little closer to average over the weekend, with highs on Saturday reaching the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday looks to stay cool with highs in the low 60s. Dry and breezy conditions are expected to continue, with little chance of precipitation.

Temperatures will begin warming up once again Monday with breezy and mostly sunny conditions, highs in the mid 60s and winds reaching 18 to 23 mph out of the southwest.

A weak cold front looks possible around next Tuesday, though this will likely pass through dry and with only limited impact to our temperatures. Depending on the time of arrival, Tuesday may be a fairly warm day, with slightly cooler (closer to average) temperatures possible around the middle of next week.