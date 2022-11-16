LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Staying chilly with mostly cloudy skies. High of 49°. Winds N 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Very cold and calm. Low of 29°. Winds VAR 3-8 MPH.

Tomorrow: A bit warmer, with breezy southwest winds and mostly clear skies. High of 54°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Our cold spell continues today, and by the end of the week, we expect yet another arctic blast to keep this early taste of winter going into the weekend!

Today will be a calm but chilly day across the south plains as an area of surface high pressure is settled in, giving light winds and chilly conditions this morning. Cloudcover overnight held lows from free-falling, with mostly upper 20s and low 30s. The clouds will slow our warmup through the morning, but some sunshine is expected to come back later today and get us close to the 50 degree mark for highs. Winds will stay light at 5 to 10 mph, so wind chill won’t be much of a problem.

Tonight, skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will once again fall down to the 20s, perhaps just a bit colder than today’s lows, but winds will start to come up from the southwest and will have a bit of a warming effect for Thursday. Skies will be mostly clear, and highs tomorrow will reach the mid 50s. A cool but overall not unpleasant day of weather for the south plains!

Friday morning’s arctic front!

That will change in a hurry Thursday night as our next arctic front will be charging through the area, and it looks like highs will technically occur at midnight on Friday as the cold air plunges in. Wind chill values will struggle to climb out of the teens, with air temperatures expected to remain below freezing for much of the day on Friday, perhaps only briefly reaching a degree or two above it in the afternoon. Low clouds are expected and a few snow flurries will be possible, but impactful precipitation will not be in the cards. Remember your people, pets, pipes, and plants with the bitter cold temps!

After a hard freeze Saturday morning, improving conditions through the weekend will bring highs back into the 50s by Sunday. The overall pattern will quiet down a bit early next week, allowing highs to trend back toward average in the low 60s by Tuesday.

Jack Maney