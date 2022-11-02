LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Morning fog, breezy with increasing clouds. High of 72°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Cool and mostly clear. Low of 52°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Windy and warmer, severe storms possible after sunset. Chance of rain: 30% High of 77°. Winds S 18-23 MPH.

Another day of nice weather is coming up, but we are still anticipating a storm system to bring severe storm chances to the South Plains tomorrow!

Foggy conditions this morning will give way to more sunshine this afternoon, with mild and pleasant conditions expected by lunchtime. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s, with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be a bit stronger than yesterday, and that is a calling card of our next system that will be approaching tomorrow.

Breezy and relatively mild conditions are expected overnight as another foggy morning is expected tomorrow amid increasing moisture content. This will give way to partly cloudy skies during the day tomorrow with temperatures nosing higher into the upper 70s to low 80s. We will spend the daylight hours dry, but storm chances will arrive late, beginning after sunset around 8pm. A cold front will push into the area from the northwest, and as it enters the area, it will likely spark showers and storms in the moist air ahead of it. This will combine with strong wind shear over the area to give storms the necessary ingredients to become severe.

Future Radar – Thursday Night/Friday Morning

SPC Day 2 Outlook

The most likely threat at this time appears to be damaging straight-line wind gusts over 70 mph, but given the dynamics in place, there is still a tornado and hail threat as well especially in the first couple of hours after storms form and might still remain discrete. This threat will be maximized in the northern Rolling Plains and our northeastern corner, though Lubbock is not completely out of play, storms should develop somewhere near I-27 and move to the east rapidly, and the threat specifically for the Hub City appears lower with the latest data.

The system will rapidly exit the area by sunrise on Friday, and the end of the week will remain windy with cooler conditions expected behind the front. A bit of blowing dust might be possible on Friday, but wind speeds shouldn’t be totally out of control.

Over the weekend, temperatures will recover quickly, with mid-70s expected to return by Sunday. The overall pattern will be more on the quiet side into the early portions of next week, with lots of sun and highs in the 70s through election day!

Jack Maney