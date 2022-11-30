LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Chilly with increasing clouds through the day. High of 44°. Winds SE 8-13 MPH.

Tonight: Cold and cloudy. Low of 32°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Breezier and warmer with more sunshine. High of 56°. Winds SSW 12-18 MPH.

It’s going to be cold today as temperatures this morning started out in the low 20s. Clouds will increase across the region higher up in the atmosphere, and that will reduce the amount of warming we can do this afternoon, with highs only reaching the mid 40s area-wide. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be around most of the day and persist into the overnight, which will help to keep temps from falling too far overnight.

A low of 32 degrees with mostly cloudy skies will greet us tomorrow morning, but the clouds will break up quickly and allow more sunshine tomorrow, which will help us warm up to the mid 50s in the afternoon. Still a cool day, but the cold air will not have much staying power this time around. Mostly sunny skies and southwest breezes at 12 to 18 mph are expected tomorrow.

The warmup continues as temperatures will soar to the mid 70s by Friday! This will come at the cost of much stronger winds, sustained around 22 to 28 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Some dust will likely be flying on Friday given the strong winds. Very similarly to what happened yesterday, a cold front will arrive Friday evening and bring us a much cooler day on Saturday, though it won’t be quite as potent as the front giving us our chill today. Cloudcover and highs in the 50s on Saturday, with some light showers possible as the front interacts with some moisture in the area. The clouds will persist into Sunday, but temperatures will warm once again to the 70s by Monday, before yet another cold front knocks us back down below normal by midweek next week.

Jack Maney