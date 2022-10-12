LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: A cold front will dry air and mild temperatures for the afternoon. High of 75°. Winds NE 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Cool and calm. Low of 52°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A gorgeous, sunny day! High of 75°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

A cold front is moving through West Texas today, but it will not bring any rainfall. In fact, it will be preventing rainfall for the rest of the work week!

Dry air is spilling into the region this morning behind the cold front, and as a result we will see almost completely clear skies. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the northeast especially in the late morning, with winds tapering off through the day, averaging around 12-18 mph. Temperatures will be slightly milder than yesterday, with a high of 75 in Lubbock.

Tonight, it will be calm and clear with lows getting to borderline chilly levels, with some upper 40s and low 50s to start out your Thursday. Winds will shift back around to the south but remain on the light side, and skies will be clear once again with highs in the mid 70s. Nearly picture perfect conditions for the penultimate day of the week!

We will warm a bit as we go into the weekend, with highs rising to the low 80s by Saturday ahead of our next storm system. A cutoff area of low pressure will be slowly moving in from the west, and that will be putting us in prime position to see rainfall starting on Sunday. The low will be interacting with a cold front and bringing in moisture, so we are expected widespread rainfall to develop Sunday. With the cold front and the cloudcover, highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s to start out next week. Rainfall amounts look good as well, with generally half inch to one inch totals possible. Stay tuned to KLBK for updates!

Jack Maney