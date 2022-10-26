LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: A beautiful, sunny day! High of 71°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: A chilly, calm night Low of 48°. Winds S 8-13 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mild with clouds increasing, storms developing in the evening. High of 73°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Get ready for some gorgeous weather this afternoon! Today’s highs are expected to reach the upper 60s and low 70s, with 71 degrees in Lubbock expected. Winds will be present but gentle out of the south at 12 to 18 mph, and skies will remain clear all day. Another fantastic outdoor day, so make sure to get out there and soak up some sunshine!

Tonight, winds will become light and temperatures will be chilly, dipping down into the mid 40s. Moisture levels will be increasing somewhat though, keeping temps slightly warmer than it has been the past couple of nights.

Thursday will start out mostly sunny but clouds will be returning to the skies as our next storm system will be approaching the area through the day. We should stay dry for most of the afternoon and it will likely be another nice outdoor day, but precipitation chances will start to go up late in the day. A dry line will form near the edge of the Caprock, and that will serve as a focus for thunderstorm development near sunset. The ingredients in place are only marginally conducive for severe storms, but a few of them will definitely be capable of some hail and wind, perhaps an isolated tornado threat but overall this is does not appear to be a major event.

Wrap-around rain will persist overnight and into Friday morning, and this looks like the main show for most of the south plains. The exact path the low takes will dictate where the highest rainfall totals develop, right now favoring the northern half of the KLBK viewing area. A few snowflakes might mix in near the minimum temperatures in the morning, though no accumulation or impact will come of it with surface temperatures in the mid-40s. The rain will end from west to east through the day on Friday, and the storm system will be fully out of the region by the end of the day. Colder air spilling in behind the system will hold highs in the 50s on Friday.

The weekend will be cool as temperatures slowly recover from the cold front. Highs in the 60s with mostly sunny skies on Saturday will give us a nice gameday, though you might need a jacket if you plan to attend the game as temperatures will be falling into the 50s by the end of the game. Halloween is also looking great on Monday, with highs in the low 70s and no threat of rain!

Jack Maney