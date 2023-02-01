LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Our wintry weather will reach a peak today as we expect a wave of heavier freezing rain and wintry mix to move in during the late morning. A few patches of freezing drizzle may be around during the morning commute, but roads will be mostly okay until the late morning when precipitation builds in from the south. This will be freezing rain, and once the precip starts, temperatures will flatline and stay steady through the afternoon. Whether this happens at 30 degrees or 33 degrees remains an open question, but temperatures have tended colder today and we expect most of what falls to be freezing rain with some sleet mixed in.

The highest totals will be over southeastern portions of the KLBK viewing area, where Ice Storm Warnings remain in effect for ice accumulations over 1/4” are likely. This will lead to power outages in addition to the slick roads. Ice totals will be lower in Lubbock, but still will range from 0.1”-0.2” and will lead to dangerous driving conditions especially on bridges. Sporadic power outages are possible here in the Hub City.

Tonight: The precipitation will continue into the night, and some models are suggesting that it may attempt to transition over to snow as temperatues aloft finally cool down to freezing as the main storm system moves overhead. Up to an inch of snow may fall on top of the ice as we approach sunrise, but this will be a sort of garnish on top of the main course of freezing rain from Wednesday afternoon. Lows will be very close to Wednesday’s highs, with 30 degrees expected for our minimum Thursday morning.

Tomorrow: Rain, mix, and snow will pull to the east Thursday morning and will exit the area by noon Thursday, and we will begin the meltoff quickly as the sun comes out and temperatures begin warming up into the 40s. Lubbock should get rid of the ice by afternoon and our high will peak at 48 degrees! Winds will remain light in the wake of the storm system.

Extended Forecast:

The warmup continues on Friday as we reach back to near average, with mostly clear skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds should stay on the light side to close the week out, and stretch of good outdoor days will begin as we close the week and head into the weekend.

Highs reach the low to mid 60s on Saturday! Winds will get a bit stronger, but generally stay under control at 12 to 18 mph from the southwest and partly sunny skies.

A weak cold front will lower temps slightly on Sunday and bring calmer winds in through the day, with sunny skies and a high of 63. Sunday will be a beautiful day, and you will want to get outdoors this weekend!

Warmer and winder weather looks likely to start next week, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with breezy southwest winds.

Our next more meaningful cold front will arrive Monday night or Tuesday morning, which will bring stronger winds and cooler temperatures back down into the mid 50s. This front should pass through mostly dry, but may try to generate a few light showers. Meaningful moisture doesn’t look likely at this time.

Jack Maney