LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Below freezing for some. Low of 34°. Winds NW→N 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Nice & sunny. High of 78°. Winds NE→SW 12-18 MPH.

Calming winds and cooler temperatures will return to the South Plains tonight! Winds will gradually shift to the north, with sustained speeds only around 5-10 MPH. Northwestern areas will fall below freezing, so be sure to bring in your pets and potted plants that are sensitive to the sub-freezing temperatures. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s to upper 30s.

Thursday will feature calmer winds and a clearer sky! We’ll see mostly sunny conditions area-wide, with some wildfire smoke creating a haze over western areas. Winds will shift from the northwest to the southwest throughout the day, with sustained speeds around 12-18 MPH expected. Highs will peak in the 70s to low 80s, with the warmest conditions occurring over the Rolling Plains. Thursday night into Friday morning will be mild, with lows in the 40s and 50s by sunrise on Friday.

Good Friday will be warm all across the region, as temperatures climb into the mid 80s to mid 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will begin to increase out of the west-southwest, with gusts as high as 30 MPH. This will bring back an elevated risk of fire weather conditions for all of the KLBK viewing area. We’ll see a weak cold front pass through the region Friday night into Saturday morning. Lows will dip into the upper 30s to low 60s.

Saturday will be pleasant minus the wind at times. Temperatures will top out in the 70s to low 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Sustained winds out of the east around 18-22 MPH are expected. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be chilly for some, with lows varying from the low 40s to mid 50s.

Extended Forecast:

Easter Sunday will be warm and windy, with highs approaching the low 90s over the Rolling Plains. Most of us will top out in the 80s under a mostly sunny sky, with winds out of the north around 18-22 MPH. Next week will start off a bit cooler as another storm system passes through the region. This system will have the potential to bring a few showers to the region on Tuesday, with the best potential for rainfall remaining over the Rolling Plains. We will keep a close eye on this system, and keep our fingers crossed that it brings some rainfall back into the region. By mid-week, highs will return to the mid 70s to mid 80s, with breezy conditions continuing.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: April 13th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, April 13th:

Sunrise: 7:20 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:16 PM CDT

Average High: 76°

Record High: 91° (1932 & 2006)

Average Low: 46°

Record Low: 26° (1957)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

