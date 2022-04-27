LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Few clouds. Shower or two before midnight. Low of 58°. Winds SSW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Few clouds. Storm or two east. Fire threat west. High of 93°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

A few showers and storms will be possible over western, and especially northwestern areas this evening up until midnight tonight. Most, if not all of us are expected to remain dry. If we do see one or two storms develop, they could be on the strong to severe side! 60 MPH winds and quarter sized hail (1.00″ in diameter) will be possible with any storm that develops. Winds will shift slightly, bringing in gusts upwards of 25 MPH out of the south-southwest throughout the overnight hours. We’ll keep a mostly clear sky around the region, with lows bottoming out in the low 50s to mid 60s by sunrise on Thursday.

Thursday will be much warmer across the South Plains! Highs will soar into the upper 80s to mid 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH, with gusts as high as 40 MPH at times. Stronger wind gusts will result in patchy blowing dust and an increased risk of fire weather conditions. Areas along and to the west of the Interstate 27/ Highway 87 corridor have been placed under a Red Flag Warning through 9 PM CDT. Outdoor burning and activities that could result in a spark should be postponed. Eastern portions of the KLBK viewing area could see a few strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon into the evening hours! The best chance of shower and thunderstorm activity will exist to the east of the Interstate 27/ Highway 87 corridor from 3-9 PM CDT. A few of these storms could become severe, producing 60 MPH winds and quarter sized hail. Temperatures on Friday morning will remain mild, only cooling into the mid 50s to mid 60s under a mostly clear sky.

Another warm and windy day is in store for eastern New Mexico and western Texas on Friday. Highs will peak in the mid 80s to mid 90s under what should be a sunny sky. Strong wind gusts will bring patchy blowing dust back into the region, creating a bit of a haze. Gusts as high as 40 MPH are expected out of the west. This will increase our fire weather threat across all of the KLBK viewing area, with a fire weather watch currently in effect for all of the area. We will remain dry Friday through Saturday morning as a cold front moves through the region. Lows will settle in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Saturday will be cooler across the region thanks to a cold front! Highs will top out in the mid 70s to mid 80s under a sunny sky, with winds shifting from the north to southeast throughout the day. Gusts as high as 25 MPH are expected. Get out and enjoy the day if you’re able to! Just don’t forget to appropriately apply sunscreen. Clouds will increase across the region Saturday night into Sunday morning as a warm front begins to lift back into the South Plains. This will begin to *hopefully* set the stage for showers and thunderstorms across the region on Sunday.

Extended Forecast:

We are closely monitoring the potential for severe weather across a good portion of the KLBK viewing area for Sunday, May 1st, 2022. As of right now, areas along and to the east of the Interstate 27/ Highway 87 corridor have the highest likelihood of seeing severe weather. Damaging winds in excess of 60 MPH, hail quarter sized or larger, and even isolated tornadoes could be possible between Noon and 9 PM CDT. We will be monitoring updates and data trends very closely over the next several days. This system does have the *potential* to be the strongest storm system the South Plains has seen so far this season. Be sure to download the KLBK First Warning Weather App so that you can stay up to date, and receive important weather alerts the second that they’re issued for your exact location!

After Sunday, we will dry out and warm back up! Highs from Monday through Wednesday will return to the low 80s to mid 90s across the region, with a few passing clouds expected each day. Towards the middle of next week, we could see another cold front move into the region. As of right now, it looks like we will remain dry. We’ll keep our eye on this system for any changes.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: April 27th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, April 27th:

Sunrise: 7:03 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:27 PM CDT

Average High: 79°

Record High: 97° (1996)

Average Low: 50°

Record Low: 27° (1920)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

