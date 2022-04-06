LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Cloud or two. Low of 31°. Winds NE→NW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Fire danger. High of 68°. Winds NW 15-20 MPH.

A cold and mostly cloud free night is in store for the South Plains tonight. Temperatures are forecast to fall into the mid 20s to low 40s across the region, with the coldest temps occurring over the northwestern South Plains. Winds will shift to the northwest later in the night, with sustained speeds around 8-12 MPH expected. Be sure to bring in your pets and potted plants that are sensitive to freezing temperatures tonight, and turn off automated sprinkler systems!

Thursday will be another cool day, with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. We’ll keep a mostly clear sky around the region, with winds out of the northwest around 15-20 MPH. A Fire Weather Watch will most likely be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning over the northeastern half of the KLBK viewing area on Thursday. It will be in effect from 10 AM CDT through 8 PM CDT. Winds will calm during the overnight hours. Temperatures will cool into the upper 20s to low 40s by sunrise on Friday.

Friday will be absolutely beautiful across the region! A clear, sunny sky is expected across all of eastern New Mexico and western Texas, as highs climb into the mid 60s to mid 70s. Winds will be calmer out of the northwest, with sustained speeds around 10-15 MPH expected. Get out and enjoy the day if you’re able to! Friday night into Saturday morning will be close to average as temperatures settle in the upper 30s to low 50s.

Winds and above average temperatures return to the KLBK viewing area on Saturday. Highs will peak in the 80s to low 90s across the area, with warmer temperatures over the Rolling Plains. Winds will be picking up out of the southwest, with gusts approaching 40 MPH. This will increase the concern of fire weather conditions, and also bring in more blowing dust! Allergy sufferers beware! Saturday night will remain exceptionally breezy, with gusts around 40 MPH continuing overnight. Temperatures will remain above average as a result of these stronger winds, with lows in the 50s to low 60s expected.

Extended Forecast:

High winds and above average temperatures will hang around western Texas and eastern New Mexico for the second half of the weekend into next week. HIghs will range from the low 80s to mid 90s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Strong wind gusts, in excess of 50 MPH at times, are expected nearly every. single. day. This means that blowing dust and a high risk for fire weather conditions will hang around all of the area next week. Unfortunately, no precipitation is expected anytime soon. Drought conditions are only expected to worsen across the South Plains over the next two weeks. Stay with the KLBK First Warning Team for updates to your forecast.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: April 6th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, April 6th:

Sunrise: 7:28 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:12 PM CDT

Normal High: 74°

Record High: 96° (1972)

Normal Low: 44°

Record Low: 21° (1936)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx