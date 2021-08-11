KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: August 11th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers. Low of 72°. Winds SSW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms. High of 91°. Winds S 15-25 MPH.

An overcast sky kept us a little cooler in the Hub City today! High temps ranged from the middle 80s to upper 90s area-wide. A few showers and storms will remain possible this evening into the early overnight hours, with most of the rain activity coming to an end just after midnight. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 8-12 MPH under a mostly cloudy sky. Low temperatures will vary from the middle 60s to middle 70s by sunrise on Thursday.

Thursday will be another cloudy and warm day across the KLBK viewing area. High temperatures will peak between the middle 80s and middle 90s. Winds are forecasted to gust out of the south upwards of 25-30 MPH. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Areas to the west of the Interstate 27/ Highway 87 corridor will have the greatest likelihood of seeing showers and storms. Although no widespread severe weather is expected, some areas could see gusty winds between 50-60 MPH, and hail up to 0.50″ in diameter. Localized flash flooding is also expected for some areas. Shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to come to an end after midnight, with lows temperatures in the middle 60s to middle 70s by Friday morning.

Friday will essentially be a copy and paste forecast from Thursday. High temperatures are expected to warm into the middle 80s to middle 90s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will occasionally gust over 20 MPH out of the southwest in the morning, shifting to the southeast during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain is most likely expected to the west of Lubbock after 5 PM CDT. A shower or two will remain possible overnight as low temperatures dip into the lower 60s to lower 70s by Saturday morning.

Saturday’s high temperatures will be slightly below average for this time of year. Highs will range from the lower 80s to lower 90s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Showers and storms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours, with widespread severe weather not looking likely. However, a few storms could produce some gusty winds and small hail. Once again, a few showers or storms will linger into the early overnight hours. Low temps bill drop into the lower 60s to lower 70s by Sunday morning!

Extended Forecast:

Isolated to scattered showers and storms will remain possible across the South Plains through the weekend. High temperatures are forecasted to remain slightly below average, ranging through the lower 80s to lower and middle 90s. Rain chances will remain greatest for areas west of Lubbock. As we head into next week, showers and storms will become more isolated as temperatures begin to slightly warm back up, ranging through the middle and upper 80s to middle 90s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 11th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, August 11th:

Sunrise: 7:07 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:37 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 103° (1936)

Record Low: 56° (1915 & 1931)

Have an amazing Thursday South Plains!

-Jacob.

