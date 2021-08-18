KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: August 18th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 71°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms. High of 92°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

This evening, we will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the area. Isolated showers and storms will remain possible, especially over eastern portions of the KLBK viewing area. Overnight, isolated showers and storms will remain possible under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Southern and eastern areas have the greatest chance of seeing rainfall. Winds will remain quite breezy, gusting upwards of 25 MPH out of the southeast. Low temperatures will bottom out in the middle 60s to middle 70s by Thursday morning!

Clouds will be around for most of us when we wake up on Thursday. A few lingering showers will be possible, especially to the east of the I-27/ Highway 87 corridor! We will see the clouds break by the afternoon hours, with more sunshine returning to the region. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to middle 90s under a partly cloudy sky, with winds out of the southwest around 18-22 MPH. Showers and storms will re-develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Again, areas to the east of the I-27/ Highway 87 corridor will have the greatest chance of seeing showers and storms. This activity will linger into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will drop into the middle 60s and middle 70s by sunrise on Friday, with a few areas seeing near 1″ of rainfall!

Friday will be an average August day across the South Plains. We will see a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the upper 80s to middle 90s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 18-22 MPH. Isolated showers and storms will remain possible, with eastern areas still having the highest probability of seeing rainfall. Areas that see the strongest storms could see some wind gusts between 40-55 MPH, and rainfall totals over 1″! Overnight, a passing shower or storm will remain possible, with lows dipping into the 60s and low to mid 70s by Saturday morning.

A weak cold front will bring more isolated storms to the region on Saturday. A few storms will have the possibility of turning severe. Damaging winds around 60-70 MPH, quarter sized hail (1.00″ in diameter), and flash flooding will all be possible! The greatest likelihood for severe weather will be off the caprock into the Rolling Plains. Timing will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Saturday will range from the upper 80s to lower and middle 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Overnight, isolated strong storms will continue, with temperatures lowering into the middle 60s to lower 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Other than storms on Saturday, this weekend looks to remain dry and mild across the KLBK viewing area! Highs will top out in the upper 80s to middle 90s both days, with lows remaining in the upper 60s to middle 70s. More sunshine is expected to break out across the region. If you plan on being outside for long periods of time, be sure to apply, and appropriately re-apply sunscreen! Winds will be out of the south-southwest each day, with the occasional gust near 25-30 MPH.

Next week, the drier and warmer pattern is forecasted to hang around eastern New Mexico and western Texas! This will be a nice break from the rain, and allow us to dry up a little bit! This is great news for our area farmers. The drier and sunnier conditions will result in more heat units on their crops, which is what most area growers express to be needing right now. Sure, the cooler air has been nice, but we have to remember how that impacts our local crops, and consequently our local economy! This drier and warmer pattern is expected to hang around our region for the next 6-14 day period!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 18th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, August 18th:

Sunrise: 7:12 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:30 PM CDT

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 105° (2019)

Record Low: 55° (1943)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

