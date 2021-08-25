KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: August 25th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear sky. Low of 70°. Winds SSE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hot & sunny. High of 93°. Winds SW/SE 10-20 MPH.

After another above average day, another above average night is expected for most of the KLBK viewing area. We aren’t talking about record breaking warmth, but temperatures around 2-4 degrees above average are expected. Overnight, we are expecting a clear sky across the South Plains, with winds out of the south-southeast around 8-12 MPH. Low temperatures will bottom out in the middle 60s to middle 70s by sunrise on Thursday.

Temperatures will begin to cool just a bit on Thursday. Highs will continue to range from the middle 90s to upper 80s under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southeast during the afternoon and evening hours, with gusts near 25 MPH. Thursday night will remain mild, with low temperatures falling into the middle 60s to middle 70s by sunrise on Friday.

Friday will be a pretty typical late August day across the region! Highs will range from the middle 80s to the middle 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds are forecasted to be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. Late day showers will be possible across northwestern portions of the KLBK viewing area. These showers will linger a few hours after sunset. Overnight lows will dip into the middle 60s to middle 70s once again.

Saturday is expected to be a degree or two colder across the region. High temperatures will continue to range from the middle 80s to middle 90s. More clouds are expected across the region, as monsoonal moisture returns to portions of the area. Locations to the northwest of Lubbock will have the highest chance of seeing some afternoon and evening showers and storms. Some of these will be capable of gusty winds, small hail, and locally heavy rainfall. All rain activity will come to an end overnight, as lows bottom out in the middle 60s to middle 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered showers and storms will remain possible over the northern and western half of the South Plains on Sunday. Highs will remain near average. Showers will become more isolated for Monday, with temperatures topping out a degree or two below average. On Monday and Tuesday, everyone’s attention will be focused on the Gulf of Mexico, as current Invest 99L is expected to be a strong tropical cyclone by then. Although we are not currently expecting any rainfall out of this system, we are paying close attention to the track of this storm. If the western edge moves close enough to the South Plains, it could actually help to enhance our high temperatures for a few days next week! As of now, our forecast is calling for slightly above average temperatures across the KLBK viewing areas for Tuesday and Wednesday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 25th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, August 25th:

Sunrise: 7:17 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:21 PM CDT

Normal High: 91°

Normal Low: 66°

Record High: 105° (1936)

Record Low: 54° (1928 & 1962)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

