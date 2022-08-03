LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Isolated storms. Low of 73°. Winds SE→NW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated P.M. storms. HOT! High of 100°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

It’s been a hot and dry Wednesday for the most part. This evening into the overnight hours, isolated showers and storms are expected to impact eastern New Mexico and out West Texas counties that are located along the state line. The remainder of the forecast area, especially on the caprock, will likely feel the effects of a rain cooled outflow boundary overnight. This will give us a cooler breeze out of the northwest around 12-18 MPH, resulting in lows temperatures anywhere from the low 60s to upper 70s by sunrise on Thursday. Areas off the Caprock and across the Rolling Plains will be the warmest.

Isolated showers and storms will remain possible during the afternoon and evening hours from Thursday through Saturday. The best chance for rainfall will remain during the afternoon through early overnight hours. Coverage is expected to remain isolated, with only 10-20% of the viewing area having the possibility of accumulating rainfall. High temperatures will top out anywhere from 95 to 105 degrees each afternoon under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south around 10-20 MPH. Morning lows will remain just a little warm, settling into the low 60s to upper 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Some ‘cooler’ temps will return to the region next week. Highs will range from the low 90s to lower 100s under a partly cloudy sky each day. Data is beginning to pick up on the possibility of a stalled out front across portions of Texas and Oklahoma. Some models suggest that this front could stall out right here in the South Plains. If this were the case, we could see some beneficial rainfall here in the South Plains! Right now, the likelihood of this occurring is still relatively low. Be sure to tune back in with your KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates!

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, August 3rd:

Sunrise: 7:01 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:46 PM CDT

Average High: 94°

Record High: 107° (1944)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 56° (1921)

