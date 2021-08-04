KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: August 4th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Few showers. Low of 63°. Winds NE/SE 0-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Showers early. High of 88°. Winds variable 10-20 MPH.

This evening into the overnight hours, a few showers will remain possible to the west of the I-27 corridor, and to the north of Highway 82. We will see a partly cloudy sky across most of the area, with winds shifting from the northeast to the southeast around midnight. By Thursday morning, lows will bottom out from the upper 50s to the upper 60s.

Thursday will likely be our last below average day over the next week. Highs will warm into the middle and upper 80s to lower 90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. A few showers will be possible, especially during the morning hours. Most areas are expected to remain dry. Winds will be variable in direction throughout the day, but speeds will range from 10-15 MPH. Overnight, we will see a mostly clear sky across the region with calm winds. Temperatures will bottom out in the middle 60s to lower 70s by Friday morning.

Average temperatures are expected to return to the region by Friday afternoon. Highs will range through the 90s, with a high temperature of 94° forecasted for the city of Lubbock. We will see a sunny sky across the region, so be sure to wear sunscreen and lighter colored clothes when outdoors. Winds will be out of the southwest, shifting to the south, with gusts upwards of 20 MPH. Southwesterly winds are expected to remain on the breezy side overnight, with gusts near 20 MPH. This will help keep temperatures above average, with lows ranging through the upper 60s and 70s.

Saturday is the first day of the Tax Free Weekend across the South Plains, and it will definitely be a good day to spend indoors. Highs are forecasted to warm into the middle 90s to lower 100s on Saturday, with a mostly sunny sky remaining across the entire KLBK viewing area. Winds will be out of the southwest, sustained around 15-20 MPH. This will make it basically feel like a blow dryer across all of western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Be sure to keep those furry friends off the concrete, and in the shade! Be sure to NEVER leave your children or pets in an unattended vehicle, especially in the summertime. Saturday night into Sunday morning will remain breezy and warm, with lows dropping into the 70s.

Extended Forecast:

As we head into the end of the weekend, high temperatures are expected to remain above average. Abundant sunshine will last across the forecast area through the middle of next week, with rain chances remaining slim. Southwesterly winds are expected to continue to bring in warmer conditions, and could also lead to some patchy blowing dust. Some areas will likely see gusts over 30 MPH from Saturday through Tuesday of next week. Morning lows will also return to above average levels due to the southwesterly winds. By the time Wednesday and Thursday roll around, isolated showers and storms are expected to return to the region, with temperatures returning to seasonal averages.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 4th, 2021

Current long range models suggest that slightly above average temperatures, and slightly below average precipitation chances will return to all of the South Plains over the next 6-10 day period. This would likely result in high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s and lower 100s, and keep rain chances very isolated across our area. This is good news for farmers, as there is currently a deficit of Cooling Degree Days (CDD) across the region. However, after day 10, it looks like monsoonal moisture will begin to flow back into the region. This will likely increase our rain chances, and decrease temperatures. Here’s to hoping that crops can catch up over the next week or so!

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, August 4th:

Sunrise: 7:02 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:44 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 105° (1943 & 2003)

Record Low: 57° (1915)

Have a tremendous Thursday South Plains!

-Jacob.

